Como-Pickton CISD reports ‘heavy damages’ to school campus

COMO, Texas (KLTV) - The Como-Pickton CISD officials have confirmed damages to their campus caused by severe overnight thunderstorms.

District officials have also confirmed that all athletic activities have been cancelled until further notice.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us over the next several months. Many of you will have questions that we currently can’t answer, but we will get answers to you when we can,” said Como-Pickton CISD officials via their official Facebook page.

Como-Pickton is only one of many schools and government buildings that have had to close down until further notice in East Texas due to severe weather.

