City of Kilgore asks residents to conserve water, sewer use

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of Thursday night’s severe weather, the City of Kilgore is asking residents to pull back on their use of certain services.

The city’s water utility is currently operating under emergency power, and as such city officials have requested that residents reduce their use of water and sewer services until power is restored to the necessary facilities.

The storms also have made certain roadways inaccessible. Highway 259 in Kilgore between Woodlawn and Dudley is expected to be closed throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

