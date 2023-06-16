Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Carthage man killed in 18-wheeler rollover crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash northwest of Carthage Tuesday night.

Joshua G. Parker, 37, was driving an 18-wheeler west on FM 2517 at about 10:50 p.m. when his truck left the road and rolled into a ditch, a DPS report said.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene, and the report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Conditions were clear and dry.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign is blown down at a business in Winnsboro early Friday morning.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
The wreck occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pin-in wreck blocking traffic at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy
Jose Rodriguez, Jr.
Affidavit reveals events leading to murder of 2 Longview brothers

Latest News

A sign is blown down at a business in Winnsboro early Friday morning.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
The Kilgore Animal Hospital on Hwy 259 experienced damage as well, with at least one utility...
Kilgore roads closed, buildings damaged by storms
Edward Earl Warren Goodin
Man charged for deadly 2021 crash south of Marshall
After severe storms swept through East Texas Thursday night, Marshall residents awoke to find...
Storms topple trees, cause damage in Marshall