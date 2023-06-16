Carthage man killed in 18-wheeler rollover crash
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash northwest of Carthage Tuesday night.
Joshua G. Parker, 37, was driving an 18-wheeler west on FM 2517 at about 10:50 p.m. when his truck left the road and rolled into a ditch, a DPS report said.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene, and the report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Conditions were clear and dry.
