Camp County Sheriff’s Office shares details of storm damage

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Facebook post from the Camp County Sheriff’s Office shares details about recent storm damage.

“For the second time this week, storms wreaked havoc on Camp County,” reads the Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, calls started coming in to Camp County dispatch just after midnight of trees and power lines down, power poles snapped, roadways blocked by trees, vehicles hydroplaning and hitting trees and alarms being set off by the storm.

Inmates on the jail work crew and deputies, along with city crews, members of the fire department, Camp County EMS and TxDOT were out in force to clear roadways and check on power lines.

According to the Facebook post, Sheriff John Cortelyou said it would be easier to list the roads that were not at some point blocked by trees than it would be to list those that were.

“The largest concentration of damage appears to be Thunderbird Point where parts of that addition look like a war zone,” said Cortelyou.

“Once again I want to brag on the sheriff’s department employees and all first responders for a job well done. Calls were coming in almost faster than they could be answered during the middle of the storm,” said Cortelyou.

