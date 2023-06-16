Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brown leads Dallas against Seattle after 21-point showing

Dallas takes on the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings’ 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks
Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown (21) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson (44) during the first half of a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seattle Storm (2-6, 2-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-5, 4-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings' 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dallas went 8-10 in Western Conference play and 8-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wings shot 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall last season while going 10-8 in Western Conference play. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

