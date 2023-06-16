Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Accused Tyler road rage shooter arrested

Ashton Ashod Smith
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Thursday in connection with two separate instances of gun violence.

Ashton Ashod Smith, 21, of Tyler is accused of shooting at vehicles with a .22 caliber firearm while driving a Jeep Renegade on the dates of June 2 and June 13. In both instances, Smith is accused of shooting his weapon at vehicles in the area of Farm to Market Road 14.

In the first instance on June 2, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Smith fired at a vehicle at the intersection of FM 14 and FM 16 in an act of “road rage” related to an incident in Tyler. Multiple spent .22 caliber shell casings were found in the roadway of that area.

In the second instance on June 13, the sheriff’s office alleges that Smith followed another vehicle from the Bunny’s Convenience located at Loop 323 and FM 14 in Tyler before firing multiple rounds at the vehicle and speeding off.

Detectives said they were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the black Jeep Renegade described by witnesses at both incidents. A black Jeep Renegade was found at Smith’s residence. Smith has since been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

