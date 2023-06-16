Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1000s of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas

A sign is blown down at a business in Winnsboro early Friday morning.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - As a storm system rumbled through East Texas overnight Thursday into Friday, thousands of people lost their electricity.

Strong winds are noted in the system, according to Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk, likely contributing to some of the outages.

At 12:45 a.m., Wood County Electric Cooperative reported 17,497 customers were without electricity. No specific restoration time was noted.

Also at 12:45 a.m., SWEPCO reported 32,312 outages from Mount Pleasant to Longview, as well as the Mineola and Quitman areas.

Oncor is reporting just under 300 outages as of 12:50 a.m.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative is reporting 19,499 customers without power at 12:50 a.m. No estimated restoration time was listed.

Safety reminders during a power outage:

If you see a downed power line, stay away from it. Do not touch it, as it may be energized. According to URECC, the ground around a downed power line, as far as 35 feet away, could be energized. Here are other safety tips from Upshur Rural.

