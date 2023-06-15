Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Storm downs trees, cuts power across Cass County

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another damaging storm has left more East Texans with downed tress and a power outage.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, storms ripped through Cass County, leaving numerous trees down in the towns of Queen City and Bloomburg.

Power lines were cut and numerous homes were damaged in both areas. Bloomburg Fire Chief Dakota Huddleston confirms that three people suffered minor injuries from the storm.

Huddleston talks about a contingency plan that was in place to care for people effected by the storm.

