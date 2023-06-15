Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Several agencies gather in Gladewater for active shooter training

Several agencies gather in Gladewater for active shooter training
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s become a part of the national vernacular: active shooter.

More time is being devoted to preparation and response to any event of violence where first responders are called.

In East Texas, another drill happened today on how to respond, and not only neutralize a threat, but also perform triage on victims.

At the Old Gladewater middle school, officers from numerous agencies gathered Wednesday for critical training in answering an active shooter call.

Sponsored through ALERRT, the event was about critical timing in getting to those injured, providing medical assistance, and getting them out quickly.

WEBXTRA: Several agencies gather in Gladewater for active shooter training

