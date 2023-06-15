WebXtra: Several agencies gather in Gladewater for active shooter training

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s become a part of the national vernacular: active shooter.

More time is being devoted to preparation and response to any event of violence where first responders are called.

In East Texas, another drill happened today on how to respond, and not only neutralize a threat, but also perform triage on victims.

At the Old Gladewater middle school, officers from numerous agencies gathered Wednesday for critical training in answering an active shooter call.

Sponsored through ALERRT, the event was about critical timing in getting to those injured, providing medical assistance, and getting them out quickly.

