Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong to severe storms possible this evening and tonight. Please remain weather alert on this First Alert Weather Day.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for this evening and tonight as strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially for areas close to and north of Interstate 20. Most of our afternoon will be hot and humid with dry skies, but our quiet streak will not last long as a large cluster of storms will eventually make their way in from the west. Damaging winds of 70+ mph, large to very large hail, and isolated tornados will all be possible at times. It is important that we all remain weather alert this evening and tonight, and please keep your phones charged so that you will always have access to the First Alert Weather App. Once the last of the storms exit East Texas tonight, the forecast trends mostly dry and very hot. Friday will start out muggy with patchy fog and temperatures in the middle 70s. We will see a rapid warm up back into the middle to upper 90s for highs, but it will FEEL even hotter thanks to the humidity. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for most of East Texas until 8PM on Saturday, as Heat Index Values will easily range from 105 to 112 degrees. Please make sure you are drinking plenty of water and limiting time outdoors. Hot and mostly dry weather continues for Sunday (Father’s Day) as well as Monday (Juneteenth). It may already feel like we’re in the middle of the Summer season, Summer officially begins next Wednesday. Get ready for some heat this weekend, and please be safe and weather alert tonight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-15-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-15-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-15-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-15-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-15-23