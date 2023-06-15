Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for this evening and tonight as strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially for areas close to and north of Interstate 20. Most of our afternoon will be hot and humid with dry skies, but our quiet streak will not last long as a large cluster of storms will eventually make their way in from the west. Damaging winds of 70+ mph, large to very large hail, and isolated tornados will all be possible at times. It is important that we all remain weather alert this evening and tonight, and please keep your phones charged so that you will always have access to the First Alert Weather App. Once the last of the storms exit East Texas tonight, the forecast trends mostly dry and very hot. Friday will start out muggy with patchy fog and temperatures in the middle 70s. We will see a rapid warm up back into the middle to upper 90s for highs, but it will FEEL even hotter thanks to the humidity. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for most of East Texas until 8PM on Saturday, as Heat Index Values will easily range from 105 to 112 degrees. Please make sure you are drinking plenty of water and limiting time outdoors. Hot and mostly dry weather continues for Sunday (Father’s Day) as well as Monday (Juneteenth). It may already feel like we’re in the middle of the Summer season, Summer officially begins next Wednesday. Get ready for some heat this weekend, and please be safe and weather alert tonight.

