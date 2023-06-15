Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose

Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.(Source: KJRH/CNN)
By KJRH staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) - One man is dead and three people are injured after a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Police said they’re still looking for the suspect.

They consider that person armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

Police say two of the victims were in critical condition Thursday.

The status of the third is unknown.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service

Latest News

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in...
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury