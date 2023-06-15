Rusk County law enforcement searching for 2 suspects in home invasion, assault

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a home invasion on Wednesday night during which a person was assaulted.

The incident happened on Hwy 79 East, just outside of Henderson. Possible suspects are two males wearing dark clothing. Rusk County sheriff’s officials have a patrol shift, investigators, and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice search team looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (903)657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers.

The sheriff said that no further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.