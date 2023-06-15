Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County law enforcement searching for 2 suspects in home invasion, assault

Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a home invasion on Wednesday night during which a person was assaulted.

The incident happened on Hwy 79 East, just outside of Henderson. Possible suspects are two males wearing dark clothing. Rusk County sheriff’s officials have a patrol shift, investigators, and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice search team looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (903)657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers.

The sheriff said that no further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Grand Saline man killed in I-20 crash near Waskom

