Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The Storm Prediction Center has removed the ENHANCED Risk (30% Chance) and most of the SLIGHT Risk (15% Chance) farther east. Still a Marginal Risk (5% Chance) for some and only a few counties remain in the Slight risk...generally over far NE sections of East Texas. We will continue to see chances for strong to severe storms through the early overnight hours. A few will be possible late tomorrow evening over the Northern sections of East Texas...along the stationary frontal boundary. With that said...a few more are possible tonight. After this severe weather threat is over later tomorrow...the heat will be on. High Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s to lower 100-degree readings for many days. Heat Index values will range from the lower 100s to nearly 110 at times. Heat Advisories will be needed for much of the area for sure. A few are in effect now for the SW sections of East Texas. Lows will stay in the middle 70s. Windy conditions are also expected starting on Friday and continuing through the middle part of next week. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.