Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.(Viewer Whitley Walden)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed a tornado in Cass County

The tornado went through the county between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist Cody Gottschalk said. Due to the amount of damage to an industrial building, the NWS stated that the tornado was an EF2 with estimated sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

Sheriff Larry Rowe said that there are many trees down in the county. There were several wrecks on 59 north of Atlanta due to weather. The community of Bloomburg suffered the most damage, Rowe said.

Caption

He also said that several campers at Atlanta State Park were damaged, as well as some businesses on Hwy 59.

This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.(Viewer Whitley Walden)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Grand Saline man killed in I-20 crash near Waskom

Latest News

Lake O the Pines Storm Damage
Southern Baptist Convention
Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Rusk County law enforcement searching for 2 suspects in home invasion, assault
Homes and businesses sustained damage due to an EF2 tornado Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Cass County sustains damage after EF2 tornado