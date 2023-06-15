National Hot Air Balloon Championship race grounded for second day due to visibility concerns

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship race had to be cancelled for the second time and 3 days due to visibility concerns Thursday morning.

The balloon race was cancelled on Tuesday morning due to severe weather but got the green light on Wednesday morning to kick off the national competition. Officials in Longview made the call to ground the pilots due to fog that dropped the visibility down to 1 mile or less across the area.

Officials have not given an information on the status of tomorrows race.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.