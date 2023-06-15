Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
National Hot Air Balloon Championship race grounded for second day due to visibility concerns

(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship race had to be cancelled for the second time and 3 days due to visibility concerns Thursday morning.

The balloon race was cancelled on Tuesday morning due to severe weather but got the green light on Wednesday morning to kick off the national competition. Officials in Longview made the call to ground the pilots due to fog that dropped the visibility down to 1 mile or less across the area.

Officials have not given an information on the status of tomorrows race.

