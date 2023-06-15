Nacogdoches tax office temporarily closed due to flea infestation

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County residents requiring the services of the tax assessor-collector will need to come back another day.

Kim Morton has temporarily closed her office’s operations due to a flea infestation. Morton said that the fleas are confined to an individual office and that a professional pest control service will treat the area immediately.

Morton said in a statement that she expects the office to resume normal operations on Friday, however, should additional treatment time be required, the office will reopen on Tuesday, June 20, as Monday is a federal holiday.

Inquiries can be directed to 936-560-7767.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.