Nacogdoches tax office temporarily closed due to flea infestation

Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page
Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page(Nacogdoches County Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County residents requiring the services of the tax assessor-collector will need to come back another day.

Kim Morton has temporarily closed her office’s operations due to a flea infestation. Morton said that the fleas are confined to an individual office and that a professional pest control service will treat the area immediately.

Morton said in a statement that she expects the office to resume normal operations on Friday, however, should additional treatment time be required, the office will reopen on Tuesday, June 20, as Monday is a federal holiday.

Inquiries can be directed to 936-560-7767.

