East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off with some patchy fog and temperatures in the 70s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies and hot conditions this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s, but will feel like the triple digits. A heat advisory has been issued for much of East Texas through 8pm this evening. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower today, but better chances are in the forecast tonight. A few thunderstorms that develop well to our north could hold together as they dive into East Texas late this evening and fall apart overnight after midnight. By the weekend, the heat is on! It will be hot and humid for the next several days with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and feeling like the triple digits each afternoon through next week.

