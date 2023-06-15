Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin RB Kedren Young talks about heading to Notre Dame

By Mark Bownds
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin star Running Back Kedren Young recently committed to Notre Dame, and he spoke to us about what it was about the Fighting Irish that drew him in.

He said, “It was really everything. We went over there and like the first day I was like, man I love it here. And the second day, you know, after the second day of the visit, like, I just fell in love, and I talked to my mom and you know, I’m committed now.”

He says even in recent years he wasn’t expecting to be playing college ball.

“To be honest, five years ago, I wouldn’t even say I will be playing college football, to be honest,” he admits. “I’m really blessed. There was really no college that I, you know, really dreamed of going to. But you know, I’m blessed I’m blessed. Thank God.”

Lufkin Panther head coach Todd Quick said, “We’re real proud of him. He’s taken care of his business. He’s put himself in a position where he could go where he wanted to go. So we’re excited for him. I’m excited moreso that he’s done. He can relax and do what he does. He is so much more just who he really, really is right now. And he’s, you know, we’ve seen the change in him since he made his decision. So he’s going to be wearing that purple and gold for another year and we’re expecting big things out of him.”

“Years from now, you know, it won’t be the movie Rudy, maybe it’ll be Kedren...”

Kedren laughed, “Yes, sir. Hey, let’s do it.”

