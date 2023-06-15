Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves

From Press Release

LUFKIN, Texas - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic converter thieves who struck several locations Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects, who drove a dark-colored Chevy sedan, stole the part from three Toyota Tacomas in broad daylight from high-traffic areas.

The suspects first hit a 2021 Tacoma parked in front of Sake Café between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. They struck again in the HEB parking lot around 4:10 p.m., targeting a 2015 Tacoma.

The last reported incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the Angelina Savings Bank, and the suspects stole a catalytic converter from a 2019 Tacoma. The victim reported the incident the following day and told officers the repair cost $1,025.

Surveillance from HEB and Angelina Savings Bank show the same suspect vehicle and suspects. The sedan – believed to be a 2016-2021 Impala – is possibly charcoal, black or grey, and the suspects appear to be two black males. The heavier set of the two suspects wore a red hoodie with some type of white design or print while the thinner suspect wore a black hoodie with a white design and red shorts.

We ask anyone with information on this crime or the identity of these suspects to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

TIPS TO PREVENT CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT:

Install an anti-theft device on your catalytic converter - Investing in a cable-locking device is much cheaper than replacing a catalytic converter. The internet is filled with such devices to protect the catalytic converter, which is part of the exhaust system that runs along the bottom of your car.

Paint your catalytic converter - using a high-temperature fluorescent orange paint, such as those sprayed on barbecue grills, on your catalytic converter and then inscribe your vehicle identification number on the painted surface. This makes it traceable, and in theory, a reputable scrap metal dealer might decline to buy it.

