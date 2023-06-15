Jarvis College’s Summer Enrichment Program teaches academic, life skills to elementary students

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas college hosts elementary students from around the area during the summer to provide academic and life skills.

Dr. Damesia Starling is the Chair of the Education Department at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, and during the warmer months, she also directs the Summer Enrichment Program. She’s held the position for two years, and described it as a bridge between academic years for elementary students from all around the East Texas area.

“When students go back to the classroom in the fall and their teacher’s presenting content, they can say ‘oh, I already did this,’” Starling said.

The program is intended to enhance the existing curriculum taught in standard classes, in addition to honing important life skills like communication. One of the assisting students, Blake Johnson, a Jarvis Senior, said that he enjoys seeing this real-life learning in action.

“They don’t always have stuff to do when their parents are at work, and you don’t want to leave your kids at home, so why not come let them burn off some energy and learn something new?” Johnson said.

The program devotes time to academic pursuits such as reading, writing, math, and computer skills, as well. They even offer lessons in swimming, according to Starling.

Even though it only spans a couple months over the summer, the enrichment seems to have quite an effect on the kids. Jarvis Junior Trinity Keaton said that students see notable improvement during the course of the program.

“It’s actually amazing to see how much kids really grow in a week or so,” she said.

The Jarvis Summer Enrichment Program is open to kids aged 5 to 14, and runs from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays until July 29. The cost is $30 per week for one child, and $10 for each additional child. Lunch and snacks are included.

According to Starling, parents still have time to sign their children up before summer’s over. If you’re interested, you can visit their website.

