Houston County man arrested in Palestine for car theft, outstanding warrants

Brandon Bennett(Palestine Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with Palestine Police Department arrested a Houston County suspect who reportedly stole a family members vehicle after the vehicle was spotted at a local business in Palestine.

According to a press release, Palestine authorities received information from a complainant that her son, Brandon Bennett, 43, had stolen her vehicle and was in Palestine. Officers were able to confirm the vehicle was reported stolen to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen vehicle was located at the Clean Scene car wash at 1904 Crockett Road by Palestine Police. Bennett attempted to flee on foot but was later apprehended by the authorities. Whilst conducting a search of the stolen vehicle, officers found two small bags of methamphetamine and two small bags of marijuana.

Bennett has been transported to the Anderson County jail and booked for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, and warrants for theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

