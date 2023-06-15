Hallsville fire damages home, destroys 2 vehicles

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire in Hallsville resulted in the destruction of two vehicles Wednesday morning.

The Hallsville Fire Department announced in a Facebook post that they responded to a call on the 200 block of Longmont Street around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. They found the home ablaze and got to work putting it out. Responding agencies were listed as the West Harrison Fire Department, Hallsville Police Department, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office.

In the picture attached to the post, two vehicles can be seen in the driveway completely consumed by the fire, which at that point had been extinguished. One of the vehicles appeared to be reduced to the frame.

According to the post, no injuries resulted from the incident.

