Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night

A trough of low pressure is moving through the central United States and will spark thunderstorms in parts of West Texas and western Oklahoma this afternoon.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A trough of low pressure is moving through the central United States and will spark thunderstorms in parts of West Texas and western Oklahoma this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

The storms will stay strong to severe as they move east and southeast, reaching East Texas by this evening.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph are possible along with very large hail up to the size of baseballs.

Isolated thunderstorms could also produce a few tornadoes early in the evening.

Storms will weaken and move out of East Texas shortly after midnight tonight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service

Latest News

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
Mother, six children displaced after their Nacogdoches home floods
Flood relief loans available to Nacogdoches residents
Flood relief loans available to Nacogdoches residents