Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

‘Every drop of sweat was worth it’: Amarillo disaster relief team helping flood victims

Homeowners are starting to assess the damage from the recent floods.
Homeowners are starting to assess the damage from the recent floods.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Homeowners are starting to assess the damage from the recent floods.

The Paramount Baptist Church’s disaster relief team worked on its first house today.

The team focused on taking out everything that was flooded, which the homeowner says water came into every part of the house, except the master bedroom and kitchen.

“The problem is water gets in the house and it gets in the sheet rock and the carpet and then it gets in the insulation and it forms black mold and so we take out the sheet rock take out the insulation and spray it with shock waves and kill the black mold,” said Ernest McNabb, blue cap, Paramount Baptist Church disaster relief team and Texas Baptist Men.

One team member says it was hard work, but all worth it.

“Every drop of sweat was worth it because that might save them one tear,” said Carol Simpson, team member.

This allows the homeowner to now go in and focus on rebuilding.

“It’s going to save a lot of labor and save us some money and that’s going to really help us and we can get in sooner, as a result of it, get back into the house and get tired of living elsewhere, we live with our kids right now,” said Doyle Ross, homeowner.

The disaster team says its mission is to bring those affected help, hope and healing through a difficult time.

“We start to work, they start to see a little glimmer of hope and then when we go through they can see the light at the end of the tunnel so to speak and feel a whole lot better about getting their property back into livable conditions,” said McNabb.

This disaster team has recently been all over from helping after tornadoes in Oklahoma to hurricanes in Florida, but now they are able to help one of its own.

“You get to drive by later and say I helped there,” said Simpson.

If you are a homeowner with damage, needing assistance, the team says it has the resources to help.

You are asked to call Paramount Baptist Church at (806) 355-3396 and ask for Ernest McNabb.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

WebXtra: Several agencies gather in Gladewater for active shooter training
Several agencies gather in Gladewater for active shooter training
T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Lake Tyler alcohol regulation approved by city council
Lake Tyler alcohol regulation approved by city council