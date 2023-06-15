Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Juneteenth events 2023

Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the Civil War ended.
Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the Civil War ended.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Juneteenth celebrations and events will be taking place across East Texas (some as early as Saturday) as we recognize and celebrate this day marking the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States. Here’s a sampling of some of what’s going on. If you have an event you’d like added to this list, contact us via email: news@kltv.com

TYLER

Saturday, June 17

Majesty Event Center - Juneteenth Celebration R&B Style

Majesty Event Center will hold their Juneteenth celebration on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. with performances by 24/7 Band and DJ Infamous X. Tickets are $20 presale, $30 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Custom Truckers Scholarship Fund. For more information, click here.

Monday, June 19

Texas African American Museum - Juneteenth Community Celebration

The Texas African American Museum will hold its Juneteenth even from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

LONGVIEW

Saturday, June 17

Two events are taking place Saturday.

  • A Juneteenth parade will be held at 10 a.m. beginning on Ryder Street and ending at Foster Middle School.
  • Picnic in the Park will take place immediately following the parade until 6 p.m. at Broughton Park, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Event will include food vendors, live music and inflatables.

LUFKIN

Saturday, June 17

Lufkin Juneteenth Juneteenth Association will hold its Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on Saturday at Brandon Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include live music, free food, bounce houses, an open mic and basketball and domino tournaments. A parade will be held at 10 a.m.

NACOGDOCHES

Saturday, June 17

The Nacogdoches NAACP Chapter 6207 will hold its Juneteenth celebration at Festival Plaza Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A parade begins at 11 a.m., followed by free food and activities.

PITTSBURG

Saturday, June 17

A Juneteenth event will be held at Moore Park from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A parade kicks off the event at 10 a.m.

GLADEWATER

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration will take place at Weldon Bumble Bee Park with a Freedom Parade and Festivities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free admission. The event includes music, food, vendors and activities.

GILMER

Saturday, June 17

The Upshur County Juneteenth Celebration will take place at the Downtown Gilmer Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a parade, vendors, car show, tractor show, soul food contest and live music.

RUSK

Saturday, June 17

The Cherokee County Brotherhood Club will put on its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday beginning with a parade at 11 a.m. in Downtown Rusk behind Austin Bank. Festivities take place following the parade at Conley Park and Mount Pleasant Methodist Church, 138 Reeder Street.

