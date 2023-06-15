City of Bullard says well part on way, keeps water restrictions

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard residents are asked to cut back on their water consumption until well repairs can be completed.

Parts for the repairs are expected to arrive Friday, however actual work will not begin until Monday. The estimated time to completion for the project is about 7 to 10 days in order to meet TCEQ standards.

Due to the water well being down for repairs, the City of Bullard asks that everyone continue to abide by the Stage 3 Water Conservation Notice that was implemented on May 28. Those restrictions will remain in place until the project is complete, at which time they will be lifted..

City officials emphasize that here is absolutely no watering on Monday, Tuesday or Friday, either during the day or at night. Irrigation is allowed and is still only between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

