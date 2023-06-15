Affidavit reveals events leading to murder of 2 Longview brothers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An affidavit has revealed the series of events that lead to a man murdering two brothers from Longview.

According to an affidavit, on June 10, 2023, two brothers, Aleksei Gamez, 19, and Alexander Gamez, 18, were shot and killed by Jose Rodriguez, 25, of Longview.

Around 3 a.m. on June 10, Longview 911 received a call about a shooting on the 600 block of Harrison Street. The woman who made the call was Clara Liscano. Liscano told dispatchers that her boyfriend and his brother had been shot and that her boyfriend had died.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to the call and upon arriving at the residence found the bodies of the Gamez brothers. One had gunshot wounds to the head and chest with no apparent signs of life; the other had a gunshot wound to the head but showed signs of life. Longview EMS had also responded to the call and immediately took the man to a hospital where he later died.

While investigating, one officer noticed the residence was equipped with external cameras and requested to view the footage. Liscano provided the videos to police and upon viewing the videos it was discovered that the cameras had captured the moment of the murder.

Liscano was interviewed and revealed that she was in a relationship with Aleksei Gamez and that the incident was the result of a series of confrontations with individuals in the nearby area.

The affidavit states that Liscano said it began when an individual known only as “Black Jesus” attempted to enter the residence without consent. Liscano said that this initial incident happened while Aleksei was asleep and that when she notified him of it he became upset.

According to the affidavit, Liscano revealed that Aleksei and his brother had gone to the site of a confrontation in the 600 block of Park Street to try to identify Black Jesus.

Sometime after the confrontation, Liscano said she was sitting on the back porch of her residence when she heard a noise coming from nearby bushes that separated her residence from the residences on Park Street. According to the affidavit, when Liscano attempted to find the source of the noise, she says she was quickly surrounded by people she did not know and began to fear for her life.

The affidavit states the group asked Liscano about the incident involving Black Jesus and Liscano recounted the story to them. Liscano also noticed that the group had a white pickup truck with them.

According to the affidavit, the group then said that Black Jesus was someone they knew and they told Liscano they would “stand by him.” The group left, but returned a short time later to ask if a woman in the group could use Liscano’s restroom. Liscano was still scared but allowed them to enter the residence “to appear nice.”

Liscano said that a male and female both entered the residence, identifying the man as wearing a dark orange shirt.

The affidavit states Liscano said that the Gamez brothers arrived a short time after she let the individuals into the residence. When the brothers arrived, there was an altercation where claims were made that Aleksei had pulled out a gun during the incident on Park Street. Liscano said that Aleksei denied these claims and that the unknown individuals stated “everything as alright.”

According to the affidavit, Liscano said the gunfire began shortly after. Liscano said she ran from the residence for a time before returning to find that everyone had left, with the bodies of the Gamez brothers lying on the ground. Liscano was then contacted by an unknown person who advised her to contact an individual known as “TT.” Liscano texted TT and then contacted 911.

According to the affidavit, information was obtained by another officer that at this time, the father of the Gamez brothers was contacted, receiving a text that claimed TT was responsible for the death of his sons.

The affidavit states the officers then viewed footage obtained from the cameras at the residence. Around 2:33 a.m. a male and female approached the residence. Officers note that the male was wearing a dark orange shirt and had a “noticeable haircut.”

At 2:35 a.m. Liscano is seen standing at the back door of the residence with three males, one being the male in the dark orange shirt. At this time officers note the male in the dark orange shirt as being very tall when compared to the others and as having a “very large nose.”

At 2:42 a.m. the Gamez brothers arrive in a black vehicle and by 2:45 am they are standing in a group of four to five individuals when they are approached by the man in the dark orange shirt.

According to the affidavit, while approaching the brothers, the man manipulates the area at the front of his waistband, raises his right arm, and at the this time gunshots can be heard accompanied by a muzzle flash. Officers say video shows Alex Gamez falling to the ground with the suspect firing four more rounds at Aleksei Gamez before he too falls to the ground. Video then shows the suspect running before getting into the white pickup truck on the passenger side. The truck leaves the residence by driving through some small trees and across yards in the direction of a residence on the 600 block of Park Street.

According to the affidavit, Liscano was released from her interview and the interviewing officer returned to the crime scene. Upon arrival, they were notified by a detective that Liscano attempted to contact the interviewing officer. When the officer contacted Liscano, Liscano immediately stated that the individual known as TT killed the Gamez brothers. The affidavit states Liscano said that she knows TT and identified him as Jose Rodriguez and as the man wearing the dark orange shirt seen in the video. Liscano said that she was scared and this is why she did not originally tell the officer that Rodriguez had killed the brothers.

According to the affidavit, officers confirmed that Rodriguez goes by the nickname TT and upon viewing bodycam footage of an encounter with Rodriguez, confirm that Rodriguez has the same identifying features as the man in the video wearing the dark orange shirt, who was identified as Rodriguez.

