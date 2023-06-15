Affidavit: Longview man found dead in burned home killed by intruder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest document has been released detailing an assault and arson which resulted in the death of a Longview man.

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, of Longview, was arrested on June 7 on charges of arson and murder after the death of Ronnie Moody, 66, of Longview. Moody was found deceased in his home, which authorities responded to after a call regarding a structure fire on the 100 block of East Avalon Avenue. According to Miller’s arrest affidavit, it’s believed that he broke into the home believing it was abandoned, struck Moody in the head after he was confronted, then started the fire to cover the fatal assault.

The arrest documents against Miller detailed video evidence that tie the man to the crime. According to these files, the Longview Fire Department responded to Moody’s home around 1:20 a.m. on June 7 for the call of fire. The firefighters entered the home through the living room door, and one reportedly stumbled upon the body of Moody in the dining room. He was reportedly deceased upon arrival.

The firefighters found that Moody was not stiff, leading them to believe that he had been dead for a short time, not having entered rigor mortis. He also appeared to have suffered a major wound to the back of the head, which left a trail of blood as he was removed from the home according to the document. The firefighters noted that a wound like Moody’s is not consistent with a housefire. Investigation by Fire Marshal David Thacker also reportedly found five points of origin, which indicates arson.

Due to the circumstances, police were then called to the scene. Preliminary investigations reviewed footage from nearby businesses, and reportedly saw a stocky white man with mid-length wavy black hair enter the home through the carport around 12:30 a.m. He exited around 12:45 a.m. and left the scene, then returned less than ten minutes later, this time staying inside for only a couple minutes according to the affidavit. He then left again and returned around 1:04 a.m. with what the document described as a “light-colored object,” and entered the home again for about five minutes. Once he left, the camera footage showed flames growing inside the home.

The man could then allegedly be seen walking past the home again around 1:16 a.m. with another man, who an investigator recognized as a man he had spoken to previously. Upon questioning, the man reportedly told investigators that the man in the video was a friend of his, who he referred to as Eric. The witness provided an address to contact the suspect. Upon making contact, the homeowner reportedly said that he rented to a man who matched the description of the suspect, but gave the name Donald Miller. Investigators were able arrest Miller based on these connections.

Upon his booking into the Gregg County Jail, Miller made a call to his mother, which the document said was recorded and reviewed. Miller’s mother asked the man if a news article outlining a homicide investigation was about him, and Miller allegedly confirmed it. He reportedly went on to confirm that he knew someone was in the home when he started the fire, and claimed that he thought the home was abandoned when he went in. Miller then reportedly said that he was attacked by Moody, and he “hurt” the man, then started the fire to cover it up.

As a result of this evidence, investigators believe that Miller intentionally caused the death of Moody, and committed arson in an attempt to hide the crime. Miller is being held in the Gregg County Jail on $200,000 total bonds for the charges.

