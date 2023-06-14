Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 4 PM for most counties along and north of Interstate 20. Pop-up showers and strong thunderstorms will be possible over the next few hours thanks to a stalled out cold front and potent upper-level disturbance. Damaging winds and large hail will be our main concerns for today, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Please remain weather alert today and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler today for our northern counties thanks to the scattered showers and storms, but for those south of I-20 be prepared for some heat as highs could climb upwards of 95 degrees. More heat is on tap for our Thursday as most will likely sit around 95 to 97 degrees during the heat of the day. Most of our Thursday will remain dry, but a few showers or storms could move in during the later evening hours, although coverage looks fairly limited at this time. By the time we get to Friday, the forecast begins to trend MUCH drier, and MUCH warmer. Average highs Friday through Monday look to remain in the upper 90s with a few areas potentially hitting 100 degrees each afternoon. No need to worry about getting rained out for Father’s Day, but you might want to plan something indoors for Pop unless you’re planning a day out by the water to stay cool.

