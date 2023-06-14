Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler City Council approves mobility study to reduce congested traffic

The Tyler City Council approved an over $450,000 engineering contract today with HDR Engineering, Inc. to complete a South Tyler Mobility Study.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council approved an over $450,000 engineering contract today with HDR Engineering, Inc. to complete a South Tyler Mobility Study.

Through Travel Demand Modeling technology, the City will get a comprehensive look into transportation connectivity and how network improvements can help accommodate future growth while addressing existing issues.

