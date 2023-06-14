Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Community surveys storm damage at Lake O’ the Pines

Bob Hallmark speaks with area resident Carl George about the cleanup effort and the intensity of the storms
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of a quiet East Texas lakeside community believe Tuesday’s storms brought a tornado through their area.

On the east shore of Lake O’ the Pines in Marion County is a small community off of Pleasure Point road.

A community that was hammered by storms that roared through Tuesday night.

Aside from huge trees being snapped and crashing down, there was hail reported to be ping pong ball size or larger.

Hail damaged vehicles and punched holes in the siding of some homes.

