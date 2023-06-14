WebXtra: Community surveys storm damage at Lake O’ the Pines

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of a quiet East Texas lakeside community believe Tuesday’s storms brought a tornado through their area.

On the east shore of Lake O’ the Pines in Marion County is a small community off of Pleasure Point road.

A community that was hammered by storms that roared through Tuesday night.

Aside from huge trees being snapped and crashing down, there was hail reported to be ping pong ball size or larger.

Hail damaged vehicles and punched holes in the siding of some homes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.