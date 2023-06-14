Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Orca rips rudder off boat in Mediterranean Sea

This incident happened off the coast of Gibraltar in a stretch of water that connects the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea called the Strait of Gibraltar.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR, Texas (TMX) - The video shows an orca biting and ripping the rudders off of a catamaran.

This incident happened off the coast of Gibraltar in a stretch of water that connects the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea called the Strait of Gibraltar.

This video was shared by the catamaran company on their Instagram page.

This is the latest in a series of aggressive orca attacks on vessels off the coast of Spain.

Credit: Dan Kriz/Reliance Yacht Management/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Grand Saline man killed in I-20 crash near Waskom

Latest News

This incident happened off the coast of Gibraltar in a stretch of water that connects the...
WATCH: Orca rips rudder off boat in Mediterranean Sea
Bob Hallmark speaks with area resident Carl George about the cleanup effort and the intensity...
WebXtra: Lake O’ The Pines storm damage
The Kennard fans showed up to see if their Tigers could get a win and advance to the state...
Kennard Tigers lose semifinals in walk-off
KTRE's Mariela Gonzalez speaks with Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce CEO Wayne Mitchell...
WebXtra: Texas Blueberry Festival 2023 Media Conference