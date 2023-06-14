Tyler City Council approves reconstruction project for nine streets, curbs, alleyways

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, June 14, the City Council approved a $4,784,777.85 contract with Reynolds and Kay to revitalize nine severely deteriorated streets.

The Engineering Department evaluated pavement ratings and performed geotechnical investigations of the streets to determine the streets that require reconstruction.

The Street Reconstruction Project includes $4,472,207.85 in funding for 12 lanes miles of street reconstruction, funded by the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program, $38,125 for inlet repairs on Grande Boulevard, funded by the Streets Department curb and gutter budget, and $274,445 for concrete alley repairs, funded from the Alley Improvements budget.

“The street reconstruction project will elevate the quality of life for residents and foster greater economic development opportunities,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “As a crucial component of growth, this project is anticipated to impact the City’s infrastructure significantly.”

The project includes reconstructing the following streets.

-Blue Mountain Boulevard from 2022 construction to Old Jacksonville Highway

-Calloway Road from Old Troup Highway to Lazy Creek Drive

-East Earle Street from East Front Street to Old Henderson Highway

-Golden Road from Troup Highway to Old Troup Highway

-Hollytree Drive from West Grande Boulevard to Woodlands Drive

-Royal Oak Drive from Shady Oaks Drive to Hollytree Drive

-Shady Lane from West Front Street to Southgate Avenue

-Shiloh Road from Paluxy Drive to Rhones Quarter Road

-South Fleishel Avenue from East Fifth Street to Medical Drive

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2023 and conclude by October 2024.

