T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - More schools in Deep East Texas are getting help meeting new reading standards set by the state. The T.L.L. Temple Foundation is expanding a grant to improve literacy

The T.L.L. Temple Foundation was founded in 1962 and is a private family philanthropic foundation that works alongside communities to help those living in poverty and to build a thriving east Texas.

House Bill 3 was passed during the 87th Texas Legislative Session. One of its goals is to improve early literacy in schools. The law established new reading standards and mandates that teachers do 60 hours of reading training.

The foundation supplied six rural school districts with a three-year, million-dollar grant which will pay for instruction partners. Sylvia Leal Is the Senior Program Officer for Education and Equal Opportunity. She says this helps rural districts.

“What that means for us is to improve the number of students that are reading on grade level by the end of third grade,” Leal said.

The grant supplies districts with instruction partners to help with the transitioning to the new reading standards.

“Instruction Partners is an approved Texas Education Agency partner for school improvement. And what they do is they help our districts to be able to analyze curriculum, to select high quality instructional curriculum, to develop structures around teacher coaching, teacher mentoring so that teachers can implement the best instruction they can to our students,” Leal said.

Newton, Woodville, and West Sabine ISDs were the first districts to receive the grant. Now Buna, Broaddus and Warren are included too.

Leal says each district was informed about the grant opportunity and reached out to the foundation. She says larger school districts have an easier transition to the new reading standard, but smaller, rural districts have less resources and staff.

“Small districts sometimes don’t have those levels of support and so we try and assist them in supporting them in wherever they feel and think they need learning and advancing their teachers knowledge implementing good instruction,” Leal said.

The T.L.L. Temple Foundation plans to continue the grant and add more schools in the future.

