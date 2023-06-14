Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A three-time convicted felon was sentenced to 70 years in prison Wednesday after his conviction has a habitual criminal for breaking into and looting a home that was being renovated in Riesel three years ago.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes Wednesday before deciding punishment for Ryan Mitchell Jahn. Jurors took just eight minutes Tuesday before convicting the 36-year-old Houston man of burglary of a habitation.

Jahn, who refused to stand when Judge Susan Kelly sentenced him, initially ignored her when the judge asked if there were any legal reason why she should not sentence him. Asked a second time, Jahn told her, “I don’t have anything to say.” After she sentenced him, Jahn mumbled, “That’s (expletive) ridiculous.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said the case was not just about a single burglary.

“This is about a criminal career that spans years, and the community finally said, ‘enough is enough,’” Tetens said. “Our office repeatedly offered Mr. Jahn chances to accept a lower sentence. Such offers are necessary to resolve a backlog of 10,000 criminal cases which we inherited. But when, as Jahn did here, reasonable plea offers are refused, we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Tetens’ office extended Jahn a 16-year plea offer before trial.

Testimony from the three-day trial showed Jahn and his former girlfriend, Anastasia Guillory, 43, of China Spring, basically took up residence in a home in Riesel, which was under repairs because of water damage. The owner, who lives in Woodway, caught the pair squatting in his home and reported a large inventory of household items, which later were recovered in Jahn’s van, missing.

Some of the goods included TVs, electronics, kids’ toys, pool cues, hats, boots, air-conditioners, dolls and collectibles.

Guillory pleaded guilty in January 2022 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“We thank the jury for sending a resounding message that home invaders and thieves will not be tolerated in our community,” said Duncan Widmann, who prosecuted the case with Luke McCown.

McCown said he hopes the verdict will “bring peace of mind to the victim whose home was violated.”

Waco attorney Lyle Gripp, who defended Jahn with Bedford attorney Jeremey T. Katrycz, said he appreciates the “time and consideration the court and jury gave to the case.”

The prosecutors presented evidence of Jahn’s criminal past during the punishment phase, including felony convictions for arson, injury to an elderly person and forgery and 18 misdemeanor convictions, most of which were in Harris County.

The habitual criminal designation bumped the minimum sentence to 25 years, with a maximum of life in prison. Jahn must serve at least a quarter of his sentence before he can seek parole.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

WebXtra: Several agencies gather in Gladewater for active shooter training
Several agencies gather in Gladewater for active shooter training
T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Lake Tyler alcohol regulation approved by city council
Lake Tyler alcohol regulation approved by city council