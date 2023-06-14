Texas A&M and Texas set to renew football rivalry at Kyle Field in 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southeastern Conference has confirmed the historic rivalry between Texas A&M University and the University of Texas will resume in 2024. The 119th meeting between the Aggies and the Longhorns will be played at Kyle Field. Dates for conference games will be released later in the summer.

The rivalry’s renewal was announced on the SEC Network as the conference unveiled new football schedules for 2024, the first season the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will join the conference. The Southeastern Conference announced on May 31 it would adopt an eight-game conference schedule in 2024, doing away with the conference’s current divisions.

Texas A&M will also host the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and Missouri Tigers, at Kyle Field.

The Aggies will face the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium for the final scheduled year of the Southwest Classic in Arlington. The contract for the series schedules the game to be held on September 28.

One notable opponent missing from Texas A&M’s schedule is the University of Alabama. For the first time since 2012, the Aggies will not face the Crimson Tide in a conference game.

Texas A&M will play football in Alabama in 2024, however, as they make a road trip to Auburn. Texas A&M is also scheduled to visit the Florida Gators in 2024, Mississippi State, and South Carolina.

One of the reasons for the 8-game SEC schedule is the conference’s requirement that each team plays a Power 5 opponent. Most teams have already scheduled that series, including the Aggies. Texas A&M is set to open 2024 against Notre Dame on August 31 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M will play three additional non-conference games in 2024. McNeese State University will visit Kyle Field on September 7. Two weeks later, Texas A&M hosts Bowling Green at Kyle Field on September 21. Finally, Kyle Field will play host to a ‘Battle of the Aggies’ when New Mexico State visits Texas A&M on November 16.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork had been outspoken about the Aggies’ expectations that the rivalry game would return first to College Station.

The teams last met in 2011, when Texas A&M played their final game in the Big 12. Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass to Jeff Fuller to put the Aggies up 25-24 with 1:48 left to go in the game. Still, the Aggies left enough time on the clock for Texas to set up a 40-yard, game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker, allowing the Longhorns to win the game, 27-25.

The University of Texas has dominated the Lone Star Showdown series since it began in 1894, winning 76 games to Texas A&M’s 37. The teams have tied five times.

Each of the existing 14 SEC members was slated to play Oklahoma or Texas in 2024, either home or away. In addition, no school had to travel to the same location where it traveled in 2024. Beyond that, the SEC said opponents were determined based on traditional opponents and a balance of overall schedule strength.

