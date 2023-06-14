Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes

Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs and Taco Bell are joining forces to create a new set of summer footwear.

The brands are creating the first-ever Taco Bell Crocs.

The limited-edition shoes will sport Taco Bell’s iconic logo and go on sale starting June 28.

“The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs’ comfy mellow slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step,” Taco Bell representatives shared.

According to Crocs, the new footwear will be available online for $60.

And this isn’t the first time Taco Bell has stepped into the retail space.

In 2019, the fast food chain opened a pop-up hotel gift shop in a Palm Springs hotel, selling swimwear, sunglasses and pool floats.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Grand Saline man killed in I-20 crash near Waskom

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Court hears arguments over records related to Biden gift of Senate papers to University of Delaware
The lawsuit alleged Starbucks was taking steps to “punish white employees who had not been...
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
University honors hospital service dog with 'dogree'
This incident happened off the coast of Gibraltar in a stretch of water that connects the...
WATCH: Orca rips rudder off boat in Mediterranean Sea
This incident happened off the coast of Gibraltar in a stretch of water that connects the...
WATCH: Orca rips rudder off boat in Mediterranean Sea