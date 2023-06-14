Susan Robinson Jewelry to return under new ownership

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - What looked to be an end to a nearly 40-year Tyler tradition has become a new opportunity for two local businesswomen. Cindy Hough, a 25-year employee of Susan Robinson Jewelry, and her daughter Blake Tucker found the opportunity to purchase the brand and continue the legacy in a new location.

On June 19, East Texans can expect to see Susan Robinson Jewelry, now SRJ, in a new location with a facelift and a fully refreshed stock of unique jewelry. After the news that former owner, Susie Robinson, would retire the mother-daughter duo began praying and searching for a way to save the history of the beloved Tyler business.

“For twenty-five years I’ve created connections with our customers, and we follow their jewelry journey through every stage of life,” Hough said. “After seeing Susan Robinson Jewelry become a trusted brand throughout East Texas, we just couldn’t imagine letting that legacy fade away after Susie retired, so we made an offer to continue to build on what she created.”

SRJ will unveil its new location at The Fountain at Chimney Rock next door to Panera Bread and Michael’s. The new location, just steps away from their old home, will feature a modern, bright showroom. You’ll recognize many of the collections that SRJ has always carried with some new and creative selections as well.

Co-Owner Blake Tucker is excited for the new venture with her mother. “Working with my mom the last few years and seeing how these clients have truly become more like family is special and I’m glad we get to continue that,” Tucker said.

Soft opening begins June 19. Visit SusanRobinsonJewelry.com for more updates on the grand opening of the new SRJ.

