SFA student, faculty communication system being restored

SFA system update graphic
SFA system update graphic(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After this week’s cyber attack, SFA is working to restore their systems.

The school issued a release saying that one of the first services to be restored is Brightspace by D2L, which is used for class materials and communication between students and professors. SFA is urging members to attempt to access the service periodically.

This comes as an update after the cyberattack the school suffered on Monday, which resulted in the universities connection to the internet being severed in defense. Since ensuring that it was safe to come back online, the school has been communicating over social media, and has reportedly been working to restore their services.

The release said that faculty and students should use Brightspace to communicate as the school’s IT team works to bring other resources back online.

