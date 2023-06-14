SFA professor finds way to communicate with students during day 2 of network shutdown

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University is on day two with zero access to its network as they continue working with authorities after an alleged cyber-attack.

“It’s been a huge shock in terms of the adjustment,” said economics and finance associate professor Ryan Phelps.

This summer, he is teaching courses with a total of 30 students. Phelps compared the university’s network shutdown to the 2020 pandemic and said it’s more difficult to adapt.

“I would say maybe even more challenging because there is no internal communication and a lot of cases files can’t be accessed.”

Phelps said the biggest challenge is getting in communication with students.

“I could also email them through their JACKS account, but unfortunately, all of those are off the table.

Phelps decided to use social media and external learning platforms to get in touch with a third of his students.

“Just today, I started a Twitter account and an Instagram account. I’ve never had those.”

SFA summer courses are five weeks long, and Phelps staying on schedule is the best choice for students and faculty.

“If they’re able to get hold of me, we’re still going on. Of course, we’ll have to work around for students that weren’t able to do that and that’s kind of a challenge for students because that may seem like a really nice way to go, but as we know, if we delay things, that just pushes work down the road.”

The cafeteria inside the student center continues serving food to students on campus during the summer. Employees at the registers handle all transactions manually as students check in.

