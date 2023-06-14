Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine officer apprehends carjacking suspect minutes after robbery

Drumestic Washington
Drumestic Washington(Palestine Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine officer was able to arrest a carjacking suspect several minutes after robbing an unsuspecting civilian in a parking lot on Sunday morning.

According to the Palestine Police Department, the victim was sitting in his vehicle at the parking lot of Jucy’s Hamburger located on 2702 W Oak Street in Palestine when the suspect, who has now been identified as 29 year old Drumestic Washington, opened the victims car door and demanded that the victim hand over the vehicle.

Minutes after the victim reported the incident to the authorities Corporal Nathan Perkins located the vehicle travelling at high speeds on N Sycamore Street. A high speed chase ensued until the suspect lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb, and came to a full stop in the 1000 block of S Royall Street.

According to a press release, Washington was apprehended and searched and was found with methamphetamine in his pants pocket. The suspect was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked for robbery, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and evading arrest.

