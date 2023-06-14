Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

More strong/severe thunderstorms possible through Wednesday morning...at least.
More strong/severe storms are possible over northern areas through Wednesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As a stationary front continues to exist over the northern sections of East Texas from west to east...showers and thunderstorms will remain a threat. Very large hail fell this morning from near Ore City to south of Marshall and on to Louisiana and over many northern locations this afternoon/evening. We could see these storms continue through the morning hours on Wednesday...then we are anticipating the storms to be less numerous and weaker before ending by Thursday morning. NOTE: The Enhanced Risk is no longer in effect for the NW sections of East Texas, but the SLIGHT RISK continues for the northern half of East Texas through tomorrow morning. Please remain Weather Alert. Once we clear ourselves of these storms...More sunshine and More heat will be expected. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 are expected Friday through Tuesday of next week...at least. Heat Index Values will be from 100 to 110 during this time as well. Prepare now for this intense heat.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Jeremy McCoy
Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputy killed in Sunday wreck
Darius Gates
Hallsville man accused in shooting deaths of 2 men
The wreck took place on I-20 at the eastbound 539 mile marker.
1 injured, service dog killed in wreck on I-20 near Van
Chance Tyler Barnhart
Athens man arrested following pedestrian death of Gun Barrel City teen

Latest News

More strong/severe storms possible over northern areas through tomorrow.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-13-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-13-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips