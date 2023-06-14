Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As a stationary front continues to exist over the northern sections of East Texas from west to east...showers and thunderstorms will remain a threat. Very large hail fell this morning from near Ore City to south of Marshall and on to Louisiana and over many northern locations this afternoon/evening. We could see these storms continue through the morning hours on Wednesday...then we are anticipating the storms to be less numerous and weaker before ending by Thursday morning. NOTE: The Enhanced Risk is no longer in effect for the NW sections of East Texas, but the SLIGHT RISK continues for the northern half of East Texas through tomorrow morning. Please remain Weather Alert. Once we clear ourselves of these storms...More sunshine and More heat will be expected. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 are expected Friday through Tuesday of next week...at least. Heat Index Values will be from 100 to 110 during this time as well. Prepare now for this intense heat.

