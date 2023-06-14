Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

New girls head basketball coach named for Tyler High

Bobby Reynolds
Bobby Reynolds(Tyler ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - Tyler ISD announces Bobby Reynolds as Tyler High School’s new head girls’ basketball coach.

Coach Reynolds comes to us after one year at Tenaha ISD, where he has been the head girls’ basketball coach and girls’ athletic director. Before his time in Tenaha ISD, Coach Reynolds was the head girls’ basketball coach at Caddo Mills ISD from 2014 to 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce Bobby Reynolds as the next head girls’ basketball coach at Tyler High,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “Coach Reynolds is a proven winner and a strong leader. We are excited to get him working with our student-athletes.”

Coach Reynolds was named District 23-2A District Coach of the Year, leading his team to a 33-3 record that included a district championship and a trip to the Regional Semifinals. Beginning his coaching career in 2001 as an assistant in Terrell, Coach Reynold has since brought his teams to playoff and championship levels.

“When you think of East Texas basketball Tyler High is the first school that comes to mind,” Reynolds said. “I’m blessed and extremely excited for the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program into the future. There’s a handful of programs that can compare to what Tyler has done over the years, and we want to continue to build on that success.”

Coach Reynolds’ first official day is August 7.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Grand Saline man killed in I-20 crash near Waskom

Latest News

New York Giants
Former NFL player and Pittsburg native Homer Jones dies
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
FILE: Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
“Proud to be a Texan”: J.J. Watt to be inducted into Texans ring of honor