Lake Tyler alcohol regulation approved by city council

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday, June 14, to adopt new regulations governing Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East.

The new regulations aim to address problems associated with the use and consumption of alcohol in certain public areas of the Lake, particularly public parking lots and public parking areas, public boat ramps, and City-owned properties within 15 feet.

Cities in Texas have the authority to regulate alcohol in City-owned buildings and on City-owned property. As the owner of the Lake, including Lake Waters and certain adjacent properties, the City Council’s vote amended Tyler City Code Chapter 19.

“It is important to note that the attached Ordinance is not intended to be a blanket ban on the use of alcohol at the Lake,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “Rather, it is a targeted measure to address issues in the public areas.”

Transportation of alcoholic beverages between motor vehicles and boats and between motor vehicles and City-designated picnic areas, recreation areas, and camping areas will still be permitted. Moreover, the new regulations do not apply to the interiors of motor vehicles, including campers and recreational vehicles, City-approved events or leaseholds, private residential leaseholds, private property, commercial property owned by others, events conducted by governmental entities, or to government officials acting within the scope of their official duties.

The Tyler Police Department will conduct a review at six-month intervals to determine the effectiveness of the new ordinance. If any additional regulation at Lake Tyler is deemed necessary, those changes will be brought to the City Council for review and consideration.

The Tyler City Council is committed to ensuring that Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East remain safe and enjoyable for all visitors.

