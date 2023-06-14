Kitchen Pickin’: Our greatest hits

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We definitely have our favorite kitchen/garage sale topics on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’ and there are usually one of about six different brands that make it on the show. This week, all five “brands” are repeat visitors.

Uranium glass

This divided dish keeps food from getting mixed. But you don't need to be eating off of it anyway. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: One of the fun things to do at garage sales is find this green glass and shine a black light on it to see if it will glow. If it does, it means you found a piece that’s likely 100 years old. I’m pretty proud now that I can usually find it without using the light.

Steph: This is a really pretty plate! Even if it didn’t have the secret uranium component. I love the border around it. So elegant!

Starbucks mug

It was a little more than we prefer to pay for a Starbucks mug but this design was just too appealing. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: We seem to run across Starbucks every weekend. This one was especially appealing with the popping purple colors. It’s from 2008. By the way, I really love when companies take the guesswork on age out of it for you.

Steph: Yes, you’ve had great luck with Starbucks’ products. They seem to hold their value and last a very long time. I think this pattern is so cute!

Pier 1 bowl

Something about this simple stoneware is appealing to the eye. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Pier 1 stores are no more, so this brand has picked up a little on the demand side. We tend to pick them up without much question if the price is right. But you might want to do some investigating first if the price is more than a dollar.

Steph: I miss Pier1 stores. They really had nice things and it was fun to just walk through and look at it all. This sweet little bowl was apparently part of a set of four, from what I see online. Each bowl was a different color. I like this particular color a lot.

Pyrex bowl

We couldn't pass up this avacado green. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: We still absolutely love everything about Pyrex. But we’ve held back on buying it so much just because of the size and time it takes to package. But every once in a while we find one that’s unique or vintage that we pick up. This avocado green really popped out to us.

Steph: It’s definitely got that nice ‘70s green that people are loving again, plus I love the smaller size of this one. You don’t always need a four-quart bowl or casserole, you know?

Revere Ware bowl

Copper bottoms are the in-thing right now. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Revere Ware is pretty easy to spot from across the room with that copper bottom. It’s a really hot item in the resale world and takes no time to get rid of.

Steph: People definitely still love it. I looked into and found that Revere Ware was introduced to the public in 1939 at a housewares show in Chicago. It was popular immediately, according to internet articles. In 1968 it started being produced in Korea, and later in China. At that point it was made more cheaply with about half as much metal as the earlier versions. Also, I looked into how you can tell how old your Revere Ware is. Here’s what I found, from Revere Ware Parts’ website: “The earliest Revere Ware, produced between 1939 and 1947 used the older style handle with two screws close together at the front of the handle ... the newer handles used from 1947 until 1968 that had two screws on opposite ends of the handles.”

By the way, Revere Ware was indeed named after Paul Revere, who was a silversmith, by trade, and is a heroic figure in stories of the American Revolution. After the war, he opened a hardware store, a foundry, and eventually the first rolling copper mill in the U.S., according to History.com.

CLICK HERE to see even more episodes of East Texas Kitchen Pickin’.

You can join Mama Steph here on her Facebook page.

Jeff’s pickin’ page is found here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.