Houston police searching for man who stole printer from store

After grabbing a printer box, the suspect walked out of the store without paying for it.
After grabbing a printer box, the suspect walked out of the store without paying for it.(Houston PD Robbery Division)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston police are looking for a man who stole a printer and held a gun at a store employee.

On June 5, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m. the suspect walked into an office supply store at the 3400 block of Kirby, in Houston, Texas.

After grabbing a printer box, the suspect walked out of the store without paying for it. A store employee saw the suspect and ran outside to confront him. The suspect pulled a handgun out at the employee and left the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20′s with a thin build. He was wearing a gray shirt and dark gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

