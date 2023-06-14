Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman

Calvin Anderson
Calvin Anderson(Gregg County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man who pleaded guilty to murder was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday.

On Jan. 12, Calvin Anderson, 33, pleaded guilty to stabbing Lashekia Shardae Kenney, of Kilgore, to death in her driveway on Sept. 2, 2021. His sentencing was suspended until after his codefendant, Kendall Johnson, 35, of Tyler, underwent his trial. Johnson was sentenced to 75 years confinement on March 24 for orchestrating the murder of Kenney, who was Johnson’s ex-girlfriend.

During the trial of Johnson, Anderson said before the murder he feared the man. The two men were reportedly fraternity brothers and fellow Freemasons prior to the crime. Johnson’s prosecutor asked Anderson how Johnson decided what was going to happen. Anderson said Johnson told him, “We’re going to do this. I’m going to have it set up. And when I pick you up, we’re going to go do it.”

A forensic expert testified that Kenney suffered 17 wounds with a sharp-edged instrument, the major strike slicing her jugular vein.

Anderson received 60 years confinement on Wednesday in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court. During the sentencing, Charles reportedly said it was difficult explain the viciousness in which the murder occurred.

