Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Former NFL player and Pittsburg native Homer Jones dies

New York Giants
New York Giants(MGN)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A Pittsburg native and the man who is credited with inventing the spike in football, Homer Jones, has died. He was 82.

Jones’ daughter, Lacarroll Jones Nickelberry, confirmed the death. Jones was 82 and died Wednesday morning following a battle with lung cancer.

According to an article on brownsnation.com, Jones was born in Pittsburg and went to high school at Frederick Douglass High School. He then attended Texas Southern, where he ran on the track team and played football.

While Jones played for the New York Giants, he threw the football into the ground following a touchdown. Jones said he was about to throw the ball into the grandstand but remembered he could be fined. That is when he threw it into the ground and the spike was born.

According to Nickelberry, Jones was living in PIttsburg when he died. He is survived by six children.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Grand Saline man killed in I-20 crash near Waskom

Latest News

Bobby Reynolds
New girls head basketball coach named for Tyler High
Juneteenth and David Overstreet Day will be celebrated simultaneously.
Big Sandy to celebrate pro football player’s life for Juneteenth
When it comes to giving back, 49ers’ Trent Williams has no trouble staying relevant in his...
49er Trent Williams says Longview pride keeps him coming back for football camp
7-on-7 football is in full swing, and today in Crockett was the Piney Woods State Qualifying...
Daingerfield, Harmony to advance to state 7-on-7 tournament