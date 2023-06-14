East Texas (KLTV) - Here Is the Weather Where You Live... Once again today...we have had significant severe storms over the far northern sections of East Texas and we may see more this evening...into the early overnight hours. A Slight Risk remain in effect for most of the northern ½ of East Texas once again through tomorrow morning and even an ENHANCED Risk exists over the NE sections. We will continue to closely monitor any and all storms that develop over the northern areas again today because they could become severe very quickly. Plesae remain with us. Large hail and very strong thunderstorms winds are possible in any storm that develops or moves into the northern areas. On Thursday, there will be an outside chance for severe storms...once again over northern sections of ETX. A few PM showers/thundershowers...more of a garden variety will be possible on Friday and Saturday. The future looks HOT. Highs in the mid 90s on Thursday and Friday...then into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Saturday through Wednesday. Heat Index Values will likely be in the triple digits, even near 110 degrees late this weekend and next week. Please be ready for the heat. Have a great day.

