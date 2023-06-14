Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bullard woman wins Tyler Cattle Barons’ charitable truck raffle

Jun. 14, 2023
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard woman has been announced as the winner of the Tyler Cattle Baron’s annual truck raffle on Wednesday.

Tiara Spilman purchased a total of four raffle tickets in hopes of winning the 2023 GMC Sierra Elevation Edition Crew Cab truck and in support of the 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala benefiting the American Cancer Society. It was reportedly her first time attending the event, and she purchased her tickets mere minutes before the drawing. According to Spilman, she was outside when Monte Hall and Pam and Gerry Hall drew her winning ticket.

A total of 500 tickets were sold for the Truck Charitable Raffle for a total of $50,000 in donations. According to a release, the truck was donated by Hall Buick GMC. The MSRP of the truck is $59,410, according to the release. The 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Tyler.

Additionally, Hall Buick GMC donated $16,700 to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation. Founder and Chairman, Dick Goetz was there to accept the donation.

Goetz said that the organization had lithographs available at the event, which could be “purchased” with $125 donations to the cause. Some lithographs are still available, and if you would like to donate to their foundation, click here.

For more information on ACS programs and services available in your community, click here, or call 800-ACS-2345. To support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, you can donate here, or call 903-570-8126.

